Waite Robert Osterkamp, died suddenly on March 8, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. He was 80 years old. Waite was born on November 7, 1939 to Clifton G. and Constance (Waite) Osterkamp, and grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, alongside his older sister, Sue. He is survived by son, Jeffrey and wife Erica; daughter, Laurel and husband Rich; stepson, Andy and wife Lori; and stepdaughter, Becky and husband Adam. His grandchildren were; Jonathan, Elliot, Eli, Pauline, Theo, Kinzie, Hunter and Aaron. In addition, Waite leaves behind his beloved dogs, Pepper and Sophie. After completing his chemistry degree in 1963, Waite began his career working for the United States Geological Survey, eventually completing his doctorate in hydrology and becoming one of the most renowned geomorphologists in the world. He deeply loved his wife, Linda Kautz Osterkamp, whom he married in 1987, and they celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary shortly before her passing. Waite loved hiking and was happiest in nature; he was a world traveler, always making friends, generously sharing his expertise and eagerly teaching others. When hiking, Waite strongly believed in "leaving behind only footprints" - and the footprint he left, marked by kindness and a deep devotion to whom and what he loved, has made the world a better place. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.











Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2020

