Waldo Keith Anderson (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
SCOTTSDALE
4800 N 68th St.
Obituary
ANDERSON, Waldo Keith

95, PX, AZ amongst family passed away December 25, 2019. Born June 8, 1924 in South Dakota. Waldo was active in Tucson 50 years, UA Professor Emeritus; participating in politics, Board of Adjustment, Sister Cities Committee; and two Republican Natl Conventions, even a run for City Council. Volunteering with Gideons Int'l and Sunrise/Tucson North Lions Clubs and his church (1st E Free Church). Survived by wife, Donna (Scottsdale); children: Wayne Anderson (Tucson); Steven (Cindy) Calvin (Minneapolis); John (Kathy) Calvin (VA) and DeVon Connors (Steve Church) - (PX); 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Waldo loved people and lived a rich 95 years. His earthly body continues to teach (via UA Medical School's Willed Body Program). Waldo enjoys eternal peace with his Heavenly Father and beloved family/friends. His earthly "antics," love and traditions are forever remembered.MEMORIAL Tuesday January 28, 2020 SCOTTSDALE - 4800 N 68th St. 2:00 p.m. Reception following.Memorial gifts may be made to: Gideons, International https://www.gideons.org/; Lions Intl - Camp Tatiyee [email protected]
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020
