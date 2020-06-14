MILLER, Walter A. and Jane A.Walter A. Miller graduated to Glory on May 25, 2020 at 1:58 p.m. He is now free from pain, rejoicing in the presence of the Lord and his beloved wife, Jane Averill Miller both of whom he loved devotedly.Walter August Miller was born August 11, 1928 the second oldest of seven children, to Walter F. Miller and Clara Winkleman in Buffalo Center, Iowa. At an early age he entered the family of God, a commitment and relationship to which he was true and that he cherished the rest of his life.Walter attended primary and Secondary school in Buffalo Center, IA, graduating in 1947. He was accepted to Wheaton College, where he excelled academically and soon met his future wife, Jane Averill. In order to marry Jane, Walt's parents mandated that he complete his bachelor's degree prior to marriage. In his zeal to marry Jane, Walter completed his four-year Bachelor's degree in nuclear physics in 2.5 years and was married soon thereafter on June 14, 1950, in Batavia, Illinois. This was the start of a 67-year marriage characterized by love, devotion and constancy. Jane was the joy of Walter's life. During their married years they willingly responded to the calls of their God and moved as He directed, living in the Chicago area; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Canberra, Australia; Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; Tucson, Arizona; and Bend, Oregon. In every place they sought to proclaim, by word and life, the wonder of the God they worshipped.Walter was characterized by a loving commitment to his God, his wife and his children. His career as a nuclear physicist was quickly superceded by architecture. He obtained his architectural license by self-education and no formal training. His architectural practice soon evolved into development as he began to not only design but develop and own his projects. His business principles always flowed from his moral principles and he always managed his affairs with the utmost integrity and fairness, even when doing so was to his disadvantage. He never considered his possessions his own, but he was only a caretaker for his God's assets.Walter had an almost superhuman energy, often omitting sleep for several nights in a row so he could prepare teaching classes or design buildings. He was devoted to the cause of Christ and His church and designed, developed and in some cases, funded the construction of many church buildings.Walter was a mentor and an inspiration, especially to younger people. Together with Jane, he taught Bible classes and pre-marriage counseling. Wherever he lived, he was widely known and respected there.Walter is survived by four living children, Kathleen Shissler (Spokane, Washington); Linda Gabriel (Bewdley, Ontario, Canada); Sharon Wilkens (Bend, Oregon): and Bruce Miller (Spokane, Washington); 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Miller; his parents, son, Scott Muller (British Columbia, Canada); three brothers and three grandchildren, Jeremiah Shissler, Justin Wilkens, and one premature child. He is also survived by a large international 'faith family' of beloved friends. All who knew him will miss the inspiration of his infectious confidence, his zeal for love and life, his willingness to engage in discussion, hearty hugs, and great wisdom.A service to celebrate the life of Walter A. Miller will be held at Bend Pilot Butte Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020.Memorials in Walter's memory may be made to Ravi Zacharias International, The Gideons' International, or to Wycliff Bible Translators. Arrangements by NISWONGER-REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME.