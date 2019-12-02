|
|
WENTZEL, Walter G.
on November 23, 2019, Walter passed quietly at home with family in attendance. He was born July 12, 1922 to Francis and Amanda Wentzel in Chicago and lived in Tucson for 35 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He began his career as an accountant and transitioned into computers as they became integrated into the workplace. It was at Interlake Steel that he met his wife, Ruth, and eventually celebrated 72 years of marriage. The other loves of his life included golf, the White Sox, roller coasters, playing cards and intricate practical jokes. He is survived by his daughters, Sue, Janice (Ron), Gail, Karen (Gilbert), Amanda (Ed) and grandchildren, Michael (Kim) and Beth. He was preceded by his wife, Ruth; son, William and siblings, Ethel, Henrietta, Louise and Carl. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern, Tucson. Additional Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with a service immediately following on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Magee Rd., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, Walter wished for donations to be made to the Gospel Rescue Mission, Community Food Bank or Ascension Lutheran Church.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019