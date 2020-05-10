BEECHER, Walter J.12/19/1949 - 4/28/2020Walter Joseph Beecher passed into Gods keeping, April 28th. He was born Waldemar Nutzel in Regensburg, Germany, December 19, 1949. His Mute, Lieselotte, married a handsome G.I., Robert Beecher, and two years later they sailed the S.S. United States and settled in Binghamton N.Y. Walter graduated from St. James Elementary, where they played" sock football on asphalt!" Walt Graduated from Johnson City High 1969. Walt loved sports and played football, wrestling and joined the swim team after the coach told him to "run off" the pain of a sprained ankle. He attended Broome community college then Suny Binghamton and held an Associates degree in business. He married Katharine Burchell in 1971 and they had two adorable children, Bobby and Maureen.He worked for a while at a tire store, until they told him to work on Sundays and bring doughnuts to the mechanics. He got his Real Estate License from New York State, "and never looked back!" Walt moved to Tucson, AZ. after he was diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis and the doctor recommended a hot dry place. He remembered the cowboys riding through a river and drying off quickly on his T.V. westerns, so it wasn't a hard transition. When he got off the plane in Tucson, it was 105 degrees, and he felt like "he was home." He built his real estate business from scratch, making cold calls and knocking on doors and He named it, Beecher Realty L.L.C. Walt was a super salesman; he proved that when he swooped in and sold himself to his second wife, Jane. He used his own sweat and blood, a few good workers, and "Restore" to build his own little rental empire. They owned 13 rentals, which Walt maintained himself. Most days , you could find him with his head under a sink. He was a hard "Vorker," his mute would say. He was a compassionate landlord, who allowed one tenant to owe him a year's worth of rent ...he didn't want the children to be homeless. Walter was a talker and had a variety of stories he repeated verbatum. We all know them by heart; one in particular was his call from Rod Serling (Twilight Zone), requesting more information on a Victorian listing Walt sent him on his first day in business. Walt was a patriot and a strong Republican, and had been since the Reagan era, which he proudly reiterated to his Democrat wife, Jane. Walt and Jane shared many happy moments in Laguna, Mt. Lemmon and Sedona. He loved the beach and walking barefoot in the sand talking away about stocks and intricacies of fix-ups to his wife, Jane. Walt was a mover, shaker and a giver who took care of everyone, and had all sorts of ideas to help people. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Jane; his sisters, Linda Kelley (Harry) and Robin Numetko (John); nephews, Cody, Scott and Casey; son, Bob Beecher (Pauline); daughter, Maureen Ramaekers (Jon); grandson, Owen and granddaughter, Ellen; mother-in-law, Jerrie Merrifield; sister-in-law, Kenna Panarello; brother-in-law, Michael Merrifield. Walter loved Frank Sinatra and definitely did it his way. Wally's up there organizing the angels. Maybe he finally opened that spam stand? God rest your soul, my German Knight. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, due to Covid-19. Gifts may be donated to Salvation Army, Gospel Rescue, U.S.O., or Toys for Tots in Walter Beecher's name. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.