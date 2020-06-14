Walter M. Plunkett Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLUNKETT, Walter M. Jr.,

Walt was born in Watsonville, CA on March 22, 1938 and passed into eternal life on May 30, 2020. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona and served in the US Army, completing two tours in Vietnam. Walt's many interests included classical music, antique cars, youth soccer, standard poodles and Civil War era photography. Walt is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tracy Plunkett; his sons, Michael (Jenelle Olson) and Chris (Diane Holmes) and his grandchildren, Joseph, Thomas, Scout, Emily and Andrew. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no services. Interment will be at the Tracy family plot in Louisville, KY at a later date. Donations in Walt's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705 or True Concord Voices and Orchestra, P.O. Box 64912, Tucson, AZ, 85728. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved