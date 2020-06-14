PLUNKETT, Walter M. Jr.,Walt was born in Watsonville, CA on March 22, 1938 and passed into eternal life on May 30, 2020. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona and served in the US Army, completing two tours in Vietnam. Walt's many interests included classical music, antique cars, youth soccer, standard poodles and Civil War era photography. Walt is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tracy Plunkett; his sons, Michael (Jenelle Olson) and Chris (Diane Holmes) and his grandchildren, Joseph, Thomas, Scout, Emily and Andrew. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no services. Interment will be at the Tracy family plot in Louisville, KY at a later date. Donations in Walt's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705 or True Concord Voices and Orchestra, P.O. Box 64912, Tucson, AZ, 85728. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.