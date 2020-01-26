Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Emilia Walston. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Visitation 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM St. Odelia's Catholic Church 7570 North Paseo Del Norte View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Odelia's Catholic Church 7570 North Paseo Del Norte View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WALSTON, Wanda Emilia



100, entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2020 and is now walking with Our Lord and reunited with Robert, the love of her life and devoted husband of 78 years. She is survived by their daughters, Cheryl (Ron) Wiener and LaDonna Leonard, both from Tucson. Wanda was known affectionately as "Muffie" to their four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.



She was born in Detroit, MI on November 29, 1919, and raised in Toledo, OH. It was there that she met and married Robert LeRoy Walston on January 25, 1941. The family moved to Lakewood, CA in 1950. She retired from the Douglas Aircraft employee's store in Long Beach, CA, where she was the men's apparel buyer. They then lived in Big Bear, CA, and Sierra Vista, AZ, before moving to the Tucson Estates community for over 30 years. Their final move, less than two years ago, was to Mountain View Retirement Village, Assisted Care. The family is so grateful for the excellent care by the amazing and loving caregivers and all the staff there. Wanda so loved all her family and her Catholic faith. She has been an inspiration to all who knew her. We will surely miss her gentle charm, witty humor, and her love.



Funeral arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., where there will be Visitation and Viewing on Friday, January 31, 2020, 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Odelia's Catholic Church 7570 North Paseo Del Norte. A final Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. at church. There will then be a procession to the Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum for gravesite services.







