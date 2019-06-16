Hamilton, Wanda June (Moore)
87, passed away on May 18, 2019 at Angel Wings Assisted Living in Vernon, AZ. Born in Herrin, IL September 9, 1931 to Lewis Allen and Ida Mae (Threlkeld) Moore. Employed for 33 and volunteered for 19 years at T M C. Preceded by her parents; brothers, Virgil Dye, Allen Moore; sister, Rita Howell; sons, William, Richard, Clifford and longtime companion, Fred Hammel. Survived by son, Edward. Services at Christian Faith Fellowship, 1900 N. Country Club, Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:30 a.m. With lunch served afterwards. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice Accord of the White Mountains, 5658 Highway 260, Suite 9 Lakeside, AZ 85929 or The TMC Foundation 5301 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by OWENS LIVINGSTON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019