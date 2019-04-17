ANDERSON, Warren (aka the most awesome dad, husband, friend, and all around great man) died in his sleep; unexpectedly and peacefully, on April 14, 2019. He was a Vietnam veteran, a senior leader at AT&T, a volunteer with the national park bike patrol, and most recently a elementary special needs parapro. His giant heart, calm demeanor, and adventurous spirit will be missed by all, but mostly by his lovely wife, Kate and their children, Zach, Sarah, Josh, Jason, Lacey and grandchildren, Griffin, Bella, Brady, Skander and Matt. An Open house gathering will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ. 85710. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 17, 2019