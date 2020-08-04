AHNELL, Warren Harry Dr. DVM
85, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on July 29, 2020. He was born in Blue Island, Illinois on October 1, 1934, and reared in Orland Park, Illinois, both southwestern suburbs of Chicago.After graduation from high school, Dr. Ahnell attended Iowa State University where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree Immediately following graduation, he was drafted into the United State Army, where he did his service at Fort Huachuca in Arizona. Upon his discharge from the Army in 1959, he spent two years in the wilds of the new state of Alaska. While there he earned a Master of Science Degree from the University of Washington, researching, writing and publishing a dissertation on The Spawning of Salmon. He continued his education at Washington State University where he earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree,Doctor Ahnell devoted several decades to the care of his beloved four-footed patients in Tucson and eastern Washington state. Prior to his retirement a few years ago, he was associated with the Buena Pet Clinic located on North Swan Road in Tucson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Eleanor (nee Widule) Ahnell and his first wife of 46 years, Linda (nee Burt) Ahnell. He is survived by his second wife and college sweetheart, Janet Carlton-Ahnell (nee Keller) and his and Linda's three sons, David (Nanette), Bret (Diane), and Joel (Rachel) and granddaughters, Kylie, Lauren, Alyssa, and Kendel and grandsons, Blake (Ashley) and Matthew; a sister, Charlotte Heidenrich and brother-in-law, Edward Heidenrich and grandnieces and grandnephew, Debbie, Jennie, Trish and David.Dr. Ahnell is also survived by his extended family, stepsons, Andrew McBride (Sarah) and Jeffrey McBride (Alyssa) and step grandchildren, Stephanie, Ian, Sean and Abbey McBride. Last, but not least, he is survived by a beloved black and white tuxedo cat, Ms. Kittybits.He was a member of the Arizona Veterinary Medical Association, the Southern Arizona Veterinary Medical Association, The Lutheran Church of The Foothills, and Amerind Museum and Theta XI Fraternity.Warren was a Renaissance Man…he loved the outdoors, especially the Tucson area mountains. He hiked and climbed to the top of Mt. Wrightson and hunted and fished throughout Arizona. He was an avid art collector especially of Native American art. He had a vast book collection featuring Old West and Native American history. An excellent dancer, he loved to jitterbug back in the 50's and beyond. A Dallas Cowboys fan, he was always distressed when the team lost. He enjoyed music, from classical to country and much in between.Due to the corona virus, a private graveside burial service will be held. Contributions may be made in Warren Ahnell's memory to The Wounded Warrior Project
, the Disabled Veterans Association, St. Joseph's Indian School, Pima Animal Control, The Humane Society, Hermitage House, Arizona Game & Fish, any wildlife group, or a charity of the donor's choice
.Warren Ahnell loved his family and friends and will be sorely missed by many who passed his way.Bon Voyage, Warren.Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.