Wayne Lee Hartmann

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Lee Hartmann.
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery
15950 N. Luckette Rd.
Marana, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery
15950 N. Luckette Rd.
Marana, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HARTMANN, Wayne Lee

61, of Tucson, passed away on September 10, 2019. He is survived by his son, Donald R. Hartmann; sister, Joanne M. Hartmann and niece, Aria Davenport. He attended Santa Rita High School and joined the United States Army. A world traveler, he held various occupations including underwater welding, construction/maintenance and long haul-trucking. He took loving care of his mother, Lydia Hartmann and aunt, Rose Ingham, before their deaths. He will always be remembered for his extreme generosity and helpful spirit, sharp wit and constant, unending jokes. He lived life fully and will be missed by many. Friends and family are asked to meet on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for memorial to begin promptly at 10:00 a.m., AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckette Rd., Marana, AZ, 85653. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.