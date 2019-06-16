WELD, Wayne Robert
Born May 25, 1943, in Lawrence, Kansas, Wayne passed into eternity June 10, 2019. He attended Ohio University, starting the Faculty Fellows program and graduating top of his R.O.T.C. class. Wayne joined the Air Force, deployed to Seoul, South Korea and met his bride, Nicki. Leaving the A.F. as a Capt., he started Century 21 in Ohio and in the Boston area, becoming the COO of Century 21 International. Later, he became a networker and friend of hundreds of entrepreneurs in Tucson, AZ. He also took courses at Dartmouth and Stanford and was an extraordinary golfer. He is survived by his brother, Chet Weld; daughter, Dawn Weld, and his former wife, Nicki Weld. Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Barrier Chapel at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019