Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell Harold Niemann DVM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NIEMANN, Wendell Harold, DVM,



died in his home in Tucson, Arizona, on August 13, 2019, after a three-year struggle with a chronic blood disease. He was 86 years old.



Born on March 18, 1933 in Ogilvie, MN, to parents, William and Nettie Niemann, he grew up on the family farm with three siblings, Juanita, Ardis and Jerrold. After graduating from Ogilvie High School in 1951, he obtained a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the



His intent to practice as a large-animal, farm vet was interrupted a year after graduating when he was drafted into the Army. He served as a foot soldier until superiors learned of his medical degree, at which point they reassigned him to a research capacity at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda, MD), where he rose to the rank of captain. That experience refocused his career to the field of medical research for the rest of his working life.



Professional highlights include working for



He married Courtenay Van Fossen in 1958, and they had three sons, Karl, Jay and Chad, who grew up on a family farm in Campbell Hall, NY. The couple split, and Wendell moved to northern New Jersey, where he met his second wife, Rosemary (nee Holahan, Bruner), while they both worked at Hoffmann-La Roche. The couple married in 1984 and settled in Montclair, NJ, for the rest of their working lives and moved together to Tucson, AZ, upon their retirements in 1994.



Wendell's hobbies included fly tying, fly fishing, gardening, baking and nature. He was an active member of the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society, a member of the advisory board of the Pima County Library, and a regular volunteer for homeless services, including Casa Maria in Tucson.



He was beloved by many, known for qualities including humor, curiosity, empathy, generosity and hard work. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his sons, Karl, Jay and Chad; stepchildren, Sean Bruner, Susan Medrano and Rick Bruner; siblings, Juanita Peterson, Ardis Noonan (James) and Jerrold ("Rae") Niemann, and nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren.



A remembrance service will be celebrated in Tucson sometime in October.







NIEMANN, Wendell Harold, DVM,died in his home in Tucson, Arizona, on August 13, 2019, after a three-year struggle with a chronic blood disease. He was 86 years old.Born on March 18, 1933 in Ogilvie, MN, to parents, William and Nettie Niemann, he grew up on the family farm with three siblings, Juanita, Ardis and Jerrold. After graduating from Ogilvie High School in 1951, he obtained a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota in 1957.His intent to practice as a large-animal, farm vet was interrupted a year after graduating when he was drafted into the Army. He served as a foot soldier until superiors learned of his medical degree, at which point they reassigned him to a research capacity at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda, MD), where he rose to the rank of captain. That experience refocused his career to the field of medical research for the rest of his working life.Professional highlights include working for NASA at a monkey colony in Puerto Rico in service to Project Mercury, which sent primates into orbit as a precursor to US manned space flight, as well as contributing early research in the field of heart transplants. He held management roles in research at Hoffmann-La Roche pharmaceutical company (Nutley, NJ), University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Columbia University, and New York University . He authored and co-authored several research whitepapers, and his work was cited in more than 100 academic papers advancing medical knowledge.He married Courtenay Van Fossen in 1958, and they had three sons, Karl, Jay and Chad, who grew up on a family farm in Campbell Hall, NY. The couple split, and Wendell moved to northern New Jersey, where he met his second wife, Rosemary (nee Holahan, Bruner), while they both worked at Hoffmann-La Roche. The couple married in 1984 and settled in Montclair, NJ, for the rest of their working lives and moved together to Tucson, AZ, upon their retirements in 1994.Wendell's hobbies included fly tying, fly fishing, gardening, baking and nature. He was an active member of the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society, a member of the advisory board of the Pima County Library, and a regular volunteer for homeless services, including Casa Maria in Tucson.He was beloved by many, known for qualities including humor, curiosity, empathy, generosity and hard work. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his sons, Karl, Jay and Chad; stepchildren, Sean Bruner, Susan Medrano and Rick Bruner; siblings, Juanita Peterson, Ardis Noonan (James) and Jerrold ("Rae") Niemann, and nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren.A remembrance service will be celebrated in Tucson sometime in October. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA University of Minnesota NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close