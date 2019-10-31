Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Werner Goering. View Sign Service Information Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care 1687 W Prince Rd #101 Tucson , AZ 85705 (520)-347-4443 Send Flowers Obituary

GOERING, Werner



passed away at the age of 95 in Tucson, Arizona on October 16, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 11, 1924, he grew up during the Great Depression. His parents were German immigrants and Werner was raised in the Mormon faith. After graduating from high school in 1942, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps, was accepted and trained as a bomber pilot. In 1944, he began his first tour as a pilot in command of a B-17 bomber crew flying missions over Germany. He won commendations for bravery, including the Distinguished Flying Cross.



Upon completing his first tour, he volunteered to fly a second tour. During that tour the war ended; he had just one mission left to complete two full tours, an almost unheard of survival statistic in the 8th Air Force. Werner remained in the Air Force and returned to Salt Lake where he married his wife June in 1946. During his Air Force career, he flew B-47 bombers and became a squadron commander. He also served as a liaison officer in Berlin, Germany and as Air Attaché in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In 1964, he retired, moved to Tucson and began a career in real estate. He worked in ranching, farming and real estate development, and sales. During this time, he and June became Baptists and took an active role in the churches they attended.



Werner was a man of integrity, a faithful husband, father and friend. His faith and family were paramount commitments. He always made it a point to have dinner with June and his children. During those meals, there were always discussions (sometimes spirited!) about a wide range of subjects. Family picnics, Sunday drives and trips to the mountains and the seaside were also regularly enjoyed. While they lived in Ethiopia, he saw to it that the family toured historic locations in Egypt, the Middle East, Greece, and Rome.



Werner was everything all rolled into one: his activities, personal and professional, were defined by a spirit of order, discipline, organization, and perfection. Obedience to rules (not merely his own but society's, as well) was crucial. Yet, he was a stalwart and calm support during times of crises and openly affectionate as a matter of course. He enjoyed showing his son how to make model airplanes and taught him how to hunt, fish, and change the oil in the family car. Werner was always available to his family: attentive, encouraging, and reassuring; never boastful, never proud but always seeing things accumulated, or accomplished, as divine blessings.



Werner was a consummate host, as was his wife June. Guests who walked through their front door were greeted warmly. The music was playing, beverages and drinks were offered, the hors d'oeuvres were out, and if it was winter, the fire was lit and blazing away. Werner often referred to the atmosphere at such gatherings with the German word Gemütlichkeit.He and June gave generously to charities, churches and ministries. Children, the handicapped, the poor and those victimized by war, terror and starvation were particular priorities in their giving.



June, his wife of 72 years, passed away in May 2019. He is survived by his two children, Carlinda Dirks and Scott Goering (Barb); his grandson, Christopher Briggs (Mindy); his granddaughter, Zoë Bubany (Dan); his step-grandson, Brian Henderson (Selene); and five (soon to be six) great-grandchildren, Trenton and Reagan Briggs, Asher and Brady Bubany and Alex Henderson. He loved all of us and he will be dearly missed. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.







