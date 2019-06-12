Grimes, Wesley Eugene
87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Survived by wife, Mary (Rogers); daughter, Lynn Ross (Greg), sons Tim (Alicia), Joel (Amy), Jim (Linda), and Jonathan (Anne); 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Born January 23, 1932 in Calexico, CA, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed a 25-yr career with the Tucson Fire Dept., rising to Asst. Chief before retiring in 1988. His passion was to share God's love & grace as a lay pastor in his church, through missionary work in Mexico, Peru & Guatemala. He served as a prison Chaplain leading bible studies in English and Spanish. His greatest joy was watching God transform lives and bring hope to the hopeless. The family would like to thank Casa de la Luz hospice for their amazing love and care during this difficult time. Memorial Service Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Casas Church, Barrier Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa de la Luz Foundation. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 12, 2019