VOSS, Dr. Wilber Christian
San Diego, CA - Dr. Wilber Christian Voss, 86, passed away November 29, 2019 and is with our Lord Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra (Bettis) Voss; five children, Chris Voss, Craig Voss (wife Lori), Brenda Oakes, Jennifer Nasser (husband Gordon), and Will Voss; and nine grandchildren, as well as his two sisters, Della Mae (Voss) Raguse and Marian (Voss) McKay (husband Charlie) and many nephews and nieces. Wilber's sister, Lavina (Voss) Juergensen preceded him in death.
After leaving the Air Force, Wilber moved to Tucson in 1970 and joined Thomas-Davis Clinic. Servicing as clinic president as well as CEO of the Thomas-Davis owned Intergroup HMO. He retired in 1995 as well as retired from the AZ Air Guard as a Bird Colonel. Wilber was a devoted member and twice president of Fountain-of-Life Lutheran church.
Wilber was a huge supporter of the Arizona Wildcats, loved traveling, the arts and theater, hiking Sabino Canyon, reading history, as well as an avid photographer.
Wilber and Sandra moved to San Diego in 2016 to be close to family. Wilber was always patient, had a wonderful sense of humor, never gave unsolicited advice, never imposed his beliefs on anyone, and tried to always give a kind word. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Wilber's remains will be cremated and a Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Poway CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Parks Conservation Association https://www.npca.org/give/memorial-tribute-giving or the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod https://www.lcms.org/givenow/LCMS .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019