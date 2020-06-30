ANDREWS, Wilbur "Buck" Edward
74, passed away June 23, 2020. Survived by his wife, Linda; son, Bucky (Melody) Andrews; daughters, Mise (Greg) Shade and Erica Adelsberger; grandchildren, Maiya, Nash, Bexley, Shawna, Kody, and six great-grandchildren. He loved dirt track racing and will be greatly missed by many. Celebration of Life will be in the months to follow. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME
