Declercq, Wilfred F.



1933 - 6/6/2019



Having survived the German invasion and four year occupation, with the resulting loss of the family business, the family came to the US in 1947. He graduated from De La Salle as cadet colonel and valedictorian in 1952 (Kansas City, MO), achieved a BS from Rockhurst College (Kansas City, MO) and completed his Master's degree from Cornell University. He distinguished himself as a career Foreign Service Officer with the US State Department, living and working abroad in numerous countries (Holland, Israel, the former Yugoslavia, and Italy). He is survived by his brother; two sons; two nieces; and four grandchildren. He will be remembered as a honest, hardworking, and selfless man. He worked tirelessly in support of his family and country, a quiet professional. He will be greatly missed and always loved. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







