WRIGHT, William A.



On January 17, 2020, William A. Wright went peacefully to reunite with his family in Heaven. We can only imagine what a beautiful sight it must have been for him to reunify with his wife and two children once again and now for all eternity. Born on May 17, 1937, in Tucson, AZ, Bill graduated from Tucson High in 1955. He went on to study at the University of Arizona, and then spent 35 years working for the City of Tucson Water Department where he retired as an Administrator. Bill's love for Tucson Water Dept. was evident by anyone who knew him, but his love and dedication for his family was unmatched. Bill committed his life to providing everything his family ever needed and wanted. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Hoffman Wright; children, William A. Wright and Gina Montes; parents, William Wright and Carmen Quihuis; brother, Sam Wright. He is survived by his grandchildren, Crisann (Terry) Black, William Wright, Monica Montes and Michael Montes; great-grandchildren, Emilio, Gianni, Gino, Sophia, Penelope and Zeus; siblings, Peggy Foster and Jim Wright. Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.







