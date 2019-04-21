Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William and Margaret B. VIDAURRI. View Sign

VIDAURRI, William "Bill" and Margaret B. Vidaurri Bill went peacefully to be with our Lord Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 8, 1937 in Tucson, AZ. Son of Baltazar and Frances Vidaurri. He served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He worked for many years at Fields Jewelers downtown and met his love of his life and wife of 48 years, Margaret Badilla; together they raised their only daughter, Sylvia who was their pride and joy. He retired from Golden Eagle Distributors and had a great love for his pet dogs. His giant heart, and his desire to help others will be missed by all. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret B. Vidaurri who passed away December 19, 2011; his mother, Frances and father, Baltazar Vidaurri. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sylvia; sisters, Norma Vidaurri and Helen Ouellette (Joseph); brother, Richard (Margaret) Vidaurri; nieces, Jacqueline and Debbie. He will also be missed by his loving pets, Leo, Star and Cleo (Khloe). A part of him will remain in us forever. We are grateful for his love. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., with a Rosary recited at 11:00 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.





204 S. Stone Ave.

Tucson , AZ 85701-1911

