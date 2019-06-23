Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William B. Allin. View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

ALLIN, William B.



Dad, Bill Allin, passed away on June 18, 2019.



Dad was born October 8, 1923 in Los Angeles, CA to Hazel and Thomas W. Allin. The Allin family, including Dad's older sister, Adah May Obenhaus and brother, Thomas W. Allin, moved to Tucson in October 1929. Dad graduated from Tucson High School in the spring of 1941 and that fall enrolled at the University of Arizona. With the start of WWII he went to work for M.M. Sundt Construction in the summer of 1942 as a timekeeper on a secret military project at Los Alamos, N.M. - the Manhattan Project/atom bomb. In 1943 Dad gave up his draft deferment timekeeper position to volunteer for the United States Army Air Corps and graduated with his pilot wings in 1944.



While stationed at W. & B. Flying School at Chickasha, OK, Bill met Mildred Ann Harris who was attending Oklahoma College for Women. Mom and Dad married on February 24, 1946 with Dad's youngest sister, Edith Lane, acting as their flower girl. Dad and Mom had 60+ great years together with Mom leaving all of us on November 7, 2011.



Dad was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps in the summer of 1946. Mom and Dad returned to Tucson and he re-enrolled at the University of Arizona, graduating in 1949. Dad also went back to work for M.M. Sundt Construction in 1946 and for the next 37 years held positions from accounting clerk to chief estimator to manager of Tucson Building Division, (first) manager of building operations in Saudi Arabia from 1975 - 1977, and retiring as Secretary of Sundt Corp.



Bill retired to a life of bridge and tennis in 1983. For the next 35 years he was a fixture on the Tucson Country Club's tennis courts, bridge tables, and Saturday morning men's grill for the Board meeting. He was a life long supporter of the University of Arizona and one of its most ardent sports fans.



Dad is survived by his three sons, Thomas and Nancy; David and Bonnie and grandchildren, Taylor (Sarah), Jordan and Danielle, and James and Angela and grandchildren, Alexandra (Allan) and great-grandchild, Pearl Millie, Timothy (Fei Fei) and great-grandchild, Timothy Jr., and Amy (fiancé Nick).



As a father, Dad taught his sons by example: to respect others, never give up, hard work is gratifying, how to stand on your own two feet and take care of others and yourself, competition is good, humor is a gift and enjoy it, love of a great woman is its own reward and to never take life too seriously. Dad will be missed by all of us.



"Extremely proud of all the above. I've been a very lucky person and had a wonderful life. Too many good friends to name all of them here." Bill Allin



A celebration of Bill's life will be held for friends, tennis and bridge opponents and partners, and family in the near future.



In lieu of flowers, call someone you love. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







