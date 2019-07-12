Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William B. Allin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALLIN, William B.



Dad, Bill Allin, passed away on June 18, 2019. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held for friends, tennis and bridge opponents and partners, and family at the Tucson Country Club on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Dad is survived by his three sons, Thomas and Nancy; David and Bonnie and grandchildren, Taylor (Sarah), Jordan and Danielle, and James and Angela and grandchildren, Alexandra (Allan) and great-grandchild, Pearl Millie, Timothy (Fei Fei) and great-grandchild, Timothy Jr., and Amy (Nick). As a father, Dad taught his sons by example: to respect others, never give up, hard work is gratifying, how to stand on your own two feet and take care of others and yourself, competition is good, humor is a gift and enjoy it, love of a great woman is its own reward and to never take life too seriously. Dad will be missed by all of us. "Extremely proud of all the above. I've been a very lucky person and had a wonderful life. Too many good friends to name all of them here." Bill Allin. In lieu of flowers, call someone you love.







