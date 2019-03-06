PAULOS, William C. "Bill" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family. Bill was born January 20, 1950 to Ernest and Catherine Paulos. He was a native Tucsonan and a graduate of the University of Arizona. He was a teacher, marketing manager, and a postmaster, but above all, he was an entrepreneur. He took great joy in owning his own pool tile cleaning business until his retirement in 2016. Throughout his life he touched many people with compassion and understanding. Bill is survived by Joanne, his wife of 46 years; son Nicholas (Jill); grandchildren, Luke, Lily, and Leo; sister, Kiki; sisters-in-law, Sally and Sandy; brother-in-law, Jim; mother and father-in-law, Aden and Liz and many more great friends and family. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Thomas. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Adair Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Oro Valley, AZ; with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary