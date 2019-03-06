COPELAND, William "Bill" 1921- March 3, 2019 97, Preceded in death by wife, Betty and son, Dennis, parents, brother and sisters. Survived by son, John and daughter, Vicki (Clint). Two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Army Vet National Guard. Member American Legion. Married 1946 in Illinois. Worked as a Butcher meat cutter. Moved to Tucson in 1951. Was a salesman for meat company over 20 years. Golfed, handyman, building, fixing everything. He was the greatest father. Viewing held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" COPELAND.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 6, 2019