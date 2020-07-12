MCCLAIN, William Douglas



Died July 5 , 2020 at the age of 92. He was born May 21, 1928 in Springfield, IL, the son of Douglas and Jo June Knox McLain. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1948. He attended Knox College and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951. He earned an MA in Ibero-American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1968. He married Bettye Thorp of Springfield in 1955. They divorced in 1958. He married Shirly Ann Smith of Shelbyville, IN in 1959 in Barbados, BWI. She died in 1985. He married Jean Blaser Shanahan of Milwaukee, WI in 1987.



Douglas was a reporter for the Illinois State Register and spent several years with the State Capital Information Service. In 1957 he was appointed to the United States Foreign Service and spent more than twenty years in American Embassies and Consulates in Central and South America, the Caribbean and Canada. During service in Washington D.C. he was a Visits and Ceremonial Officer with the Department of State's Office of Protocol. He served as a political officer in the Department of State's Office of Brazilian Affairs.



After retirement he became an Assistant Professor in the College of Letter and Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he also was Assistant Director of the Institute of World Affairs. In 1983 he moved to Bend, Oregon. In 1986 he returned to Springfield, IL and in 1987 married Jean Blaser Shanahan. He was enrolled in the Astronomy Program at the University of Illinois, Springfield and participated in research projects at the Henry Barber Observatory. In 2005, Doug and Jean moved to Rosarito Beach, Baja California, MX. In 2013 they moved to Tucson, AZ.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Molly Becker. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jean; daughter, Jo June McLain (Frank Wiesenmeyer) of Decatur, IL; step-son, Michael Shanahan (Pam); step-daughter, Robin Shanahan (James Gillerman); and a sister, Kathleen Hoogland. Other survivors include two step-granddaughters, Alexis Rich (Eric) and Laura Premo (Sean) and seven nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be given to the Douglas and Jean McLain Undergraduate ScholarshipFund at the University of Illinois Physics Dept. or the Nan and Harry Smith Scholarship Fund at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University via Jean McLain. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









