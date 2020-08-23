ELKINS, William, Jr.entered the Lord's presence on June 29, 2020. He was born July 10, 1958 in Wheeling, WV to the late Bill Elkins and Mary R. Elkins. He was raised in Columbus, Ohio and served in the U.S. Army before moving to Tucson, AZ in 1981. He was well known for the courageous way he faced life's struggles and his adventurous spirit. He was an avid bicyclist, enjoyed fishing, hiking, motorcycles and working with his hands as a talented carpenter. He is survived by his wife, Alice Elkins; sons, Dallas (Blair) Elkins and Loren Elkins; siblings, Jeff (Deedee) Elkins and Randy (Sue) Elkins; grandchildren, Juniper, Oliver, Ammon and Astin Elkins; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Cremation by OASIS FUNERAL CARE with private interment at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.