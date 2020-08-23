1/1
William Elkins Jr.
1958 - 2020
ELKINS, William, Jr.

entered the Lord's presence on June 29, 2020. He was born July 10, 1958 in Wheeling, WV to the late Bill Elkins and Mary R. Elkins. He was raised in Columbus, Ohio and served in the U.S. Army before moving to Tucson, AZ in 1981. He was well known for the courageous way he faced life's struggles and his adventurous spirit. He was an avid bicyclist, enjoyed fishing, hiking, motorcycles and working with his hands as a talented carpenter. He is survived by his wife, Alice Elkins; sons, Dallas (Blair) Elkins and Loren Elkins; siblings, Jeff (Deedee) Elkins and Randy (Sue) Elkins; grandchildren, Juniper, Oliver, Ammon and Astin Elkins; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Cremation by OASIS FUNERAL CARE with private interment at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 347-4443
