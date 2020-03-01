|
PATIENT, William F.
William (Bill) Fred Patient, 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation will be held at Adair Avalon Funeral Chapel in Tucson on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Odilia's Catholic Community at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. The family asks for any donations in memory of William Patient to be made to the "Bill and Bonnie Patient Scholarship" fund in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, #1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, Mo. 63130, or to Saint Jude Children's Research Children Hospital at stjude.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020