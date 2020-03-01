Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Odilia's Catholic Community

William F. Patient


1934 - 2020
William F. Patient Obituary
PATIENT, William F.

William (Bill) Fred Patient, 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after a long, valiant battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation will be held at Adair Avalon Funeral Chapel in Tucson on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Odilia's Catholic Community at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. The family asks for any donations in memory of William Patient to be made to the "Bill and Bonnie Patient Scholarship" fund in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, #1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, Mo. 63130, or to Saint Jude Children's Research Children Hospital at stjude.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020
