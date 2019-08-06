|
BENNETT, William G.
Born March 11, 1931 in Los Angeles, California passed away peacefully in Tucson on July 28, 2019. Bill was raised in Glendale, California by his mother, Mildred and father, William Bennett. Bill graduated from Glendale High School in 1949 and Occidental College in 1953. Bill was a United States Marine, Farmer, Rancher, and Creator and Owner of multiple service businesses. He was a member of several organizations such as Rotary, Reading Seed, St. Luke's Board of Visitors, and the University of Arizona Board of Performing Arts. Bill is survived by his four children, Camille Salisbury, Will (Lorie), Ted (Patty) and Fred; sister, Sherry (Dave); along with six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Services and reception are being held at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church located at 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85718 at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Francis Chapel Fund at St. Luke's Home. The address is 615 E. Adams St., Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2019