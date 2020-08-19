1/
William Gustus
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUSTUS, William

May 15, 1931 - August 4, 2020

William, or "Bill" as he preferred to be called, was born on May 15, 1931, the tenth of eleven children born to Floyd and Lena White Gustus in Attica, Indiana. He was the last remaining at the time of his death on August 4, 2020.

After graduating from Attica High School in 1949, Bill joined the US Air Force as one of six brothers from this second generation family of Swedish immigrants to serve in the military during World War II and the Korean Conflict. They were all very proud of their service to their country. As part of his Air Force training, Bill was sent to Pennsylvania State Teachers College to attend business classes before being shipped off to Tachikawa AFB in Japan as a Staff Sergeant procuring local supplies during the Korean War. He completed his military career at Lackland AFB where he was the base librarian in 1955. During his time in the Air Force he was awarded decorations for the Occupation of Japan, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Medal, a Good Conduct Medal.

In 1955 Bill moved to Tucson to attend The University of Arizona. He went to work at Hughes Aircraft in 1956 where he was employed until he retired.

On December 22, 1962 he and Oletha Bostic were married in Tucson where they raised three children, William Robert Gustus (Diane), Richard Gustus, Elizabeth Marie "Lisa" Nazzaro (Thomas). He was a wonderful grandfather to four lovely granddaughters whom he adored very much - Lileanna "Anna" and Mari Nazzaro, Michaela Gustus and Taylor Lowry. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, Bill requested tributes be made to the Honor Flight of Southern Arizona in his name. Tributes can be sent by check to Tucson Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution, 8987 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, Arizona 85749-9610. Write on the memo line: Honor Flight in memory of Bill Gustus Online donations can be made using the link https://honorflightsaz.org/donate/

In accordance with Bill's wishes, there will be a private graveside service with an Air Force Honor Guard. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved