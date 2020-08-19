GUSTUS, William
May 15, 1931 - August 4, 2020
William, or "Bill" as he preferred to be called, was born on May 15, 1931, the tenth of eleven children born to Floyd and Lena White Gustus in Attica, Indiana. He was the last remaining at the time of his death on August 4, 2020.
After graduating from Attica High School in 1949, Bill joined the US Air Force as one of six brothers from this second generation family of Swedish immigrants to serve in the military during World War II and the Korean Conflict. They were all very proud of their service to their country. As part of his Air Force training, Bill was sent to Pennsylvania State Teachers College to attend business classes before being shipped off to Tachikawa AFB in Japan as a Staff Sergeant procuring local supplies during the Korean War. He completed his military career at Lackland AFB where he was the base librarian in 1955. During his time in the Air Force he was awarded decorations for the Occupation of Japan, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Medal, a Good Conduct Medal.
In 1955 Bill moved to Tucson to attend The University of Arizona. He went to work at Hughes Aircraft in 1956 where he was employed until he retired.
On December 22, 1962 he and Oletha Bostic were married in Tucson where they raised three children, William Robert Gustus (Diane), Richard Gustus, Elizabeth Marie "Lisa" Nazzaro (Thomas). He was a wonderful grandfather to four lovely granddaughters whom he adored very much - Lileanna "Anna" and Mari Nazzaro, Michaela Gustus and Taylor Lowry. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested tributes be made to the Honor Flight of Southern Arizona in his name. Tributes can be sent by check to Tucson Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution, 8987 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, Arizona 85749-9610. Write on the memo line: Honor Flight in memory of Bill Gustus Online donations can be made using the link https://honorflightsaz.org/donate/
In accordance with Bill's wishes, there will be a private graveside service with an Air Force Honor Guard. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.