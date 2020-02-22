COPSON, William Harry



Bill was born February 11, 1946 in Tucson to Frank and Gladys Chilcote Copson, and died peacefully February 9, 2020 in Tucson after having been injured in a fall. He is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Jane Warner. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Jean (Ralph) Gregg of Yarnell and nephew, Keith (Susan) Gregg of Goodyear and their three children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his cat, Moochie. He graduated from the University of Arizona and worked as a Database Specialist at UA. Bill was one of the best pool players in Tucson and owned the Sharpshooters Pool League. He was a 33rd degree Mason and an active member of First Christian Church. Bill will be missed by the many people whose lives he has touched with his kindness in his nearly 74 years of life experience. Memorial Service Sunday, February 23, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 740 E. Speedway, Tucson, AZ.







