William "Allen" Isaacks

Service Information
Abbey Funeral Chapel
3435 N 1St Ave
Tucson, AZ
85719
(520)-888-1111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Abbey Funeral Chapel
3435 N 1St Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
Obituary
ISAACKS, William "Allen"

beloved father and brother, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born November 25, 1957 to Jeff and Marilyn (Sundt) Isaacks in Las Cruces, NM. Allen was from a large ranching family, and proud to be a cowboy. His mother's family was from Tucson and founded Sundt Construction. Allen grew up a hard worker, from ranching to operating heavy equipment. He loved to travel and loved helping people more than anything. Allen is survived by his son, Sean Isaacks; three brothers, six sisters and numerous nephews and nieces. A Memorial Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3435 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85719 (520) 888-1111.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019
