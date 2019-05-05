ISAACKS, William "Allen"
beloved father and brother, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born November 25, 1957 to Jeff and Marilyn (Sundt) Isaacks in Las Cruces, NM. Allen was from a large ranching family, and proud to be a cowboy. His mother's family was from Tucson and founded Sundt Construction. Allen grew up a hard worker, from ranching to operating heavy equipment. He loved to travel and loved helping people more than anything. Allen is survived by his son, Sean Isaacks; three brothers, six sisters and numerous nephews and nieces. A Memorial Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3435 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85719 (520) 888-1111.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019