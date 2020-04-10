Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Mccormick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Bill passed away at the age of 76. He was born on January 29, 1944, in Davenport, IA. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Cornell College, Mt Vernon, IA and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, KY. He served in the United States Air Force, retiring in Tucson as a Colonel in 1992. His service included two tours in Southeast Asia flying C-130 Hercules aircraft and assignments at Langley AFB VA; Ft Campbell, KY with the 101st Airborne Division; Little Rock AFB AR; HQ Allied Forces Northern Europe in Oslo, Norway; England AFB LA; Kunsan AB, Korea and Davis-Monthan AFB AZ as the 355th Fighter Wing's Deputy Commander for Maintenance. Following retirement, he worked for Met Life until 2002. Mac cherished his family and friends and loved his country, performance cars and old pickup trucks, animals, sports, country and jazz music and spy novels and thrillers. He was preceded in death by his father, William; his mother, Mimi Lou (Woodruff); a sister, Georgia Brookstra (Davenport IA) and a brother, Edward (El Paso TX). He is survived by Linda, his wife of 37 years; his sister, Patti Manus of Hope, AR; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed forever. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.











