GILKINSON, William "Bill" John
was born in New York City on September 17, 1925, to Margaret (Thatcher) and Joseph Gilkinson. He passed away on January 2, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen Rose (Buchanan); his parents; sisters, Betty and Ruth (Lindley). Survived by children, William (Claire) Gilkinson, Gary Gilkinson, Patricia Gilkinson, and Janet Rogers; four grandchildren, Dane Rogers, Daryl (Matt) Hastings, Mimi (Cuneyt Akcay) Gilkinson, Wills Gilkinson; and one great-grandson, Wyatt Hastings. Before graduating high school, Bill joined the US Army Air Force. Upon graduating, he was assigned to the new B-29 bomber program. Bill flew as the Central Fire Control (top) gunner on many missions in the Pacific Theatre of War. All missions were flown over the Japanese mainland. Many citations and commendations were received by Bill for his military service. Bill served in the military twice. In 1950 he was recalled to service for the Korean War. He remained in the Air Force Reserve and flew training missions with the B-36 bomber group in Ft. Worth, TX. When a need for a gunnery instructor was offered in Tucson, he joined the gunnery school as an instructor. After the war, Bill attended NYC Architecture and Design school through a G.I. Bill and went to work as a designer in NYC. While serving the required one-year recall time, Bill met his future wife, Ellen Rose Buchanan, at an event at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. When he was finally discharged from service, he decided to stay in Tucson to marry the lovely Ellen Rose. Bill joined the Tucson Police Department in 1951 and served for 30 years. He married Ellen in 1952 after completing the TPD probationary requirement. He remained in love with the beautiful Ellen Rose for their 60 married years. Ellen passed away in 2013. Bill advanced through the TPD with time and tests, and in 1969, he was appointed chief of police, serving for 12 years, retiring in 1981. Bill joined the Rotary club of Tucson and became club president for the 1974-1975 term. His membership continued through his remaining years. He was a member of many civic groups, and he was so proud of his community involvement. Bill enjoyed being with family and friends, pleased with the growth of the city of Tucson and the many good people who have made the community a better place to live. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist families of first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty was selected by the Gilkinson family: www.100club.org Memorial service is to be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel; 8090 N. Northern Ave, Oro Valley, AZ 85704 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. His family appreciates your love and support.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020