DEJARNETTE, William JosephPassed away peacefully at age 86, June 14, 2020 in the company of his sons Bill and Bob, and grandson John, in Rio Rico, AZ. Granddaughter Kriel and daughter Lauren helped tremendously in the final weeks.Born in Kansas City, MO October 4, 1933 to Joseph W. DeJarnette and Marie Kubitski he was the oldest of two sons.Bill served in the Air Force during the Korean War training radio operators at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. Shortly after enlisting in 1953 he married his love for life Frieda Marie White whom he met in Paola, Kansas.He received a B.A. from Kansas University and worked in the film industry for most of his younger life, living first in Lawrence, KS and later in Louisville, KY.Bill and Frieda shared a love for the outdoors, collecting art and knick-knacks at estate sales, and had similar views of spirituality and the meaning of life. They moved to Arroyo Grande, CA in 1980 where they lived happily for 25 years developing many long-lasting friendships. They moved to Rio Rico, AZ in 2005. Frieda passed away in 2008 and Bill remained faithful to her memory until his passing.Bill was an amazing father, grandfather, and friend, staying in touch with numerous relatives and friends over the years. He was generous to a fault, kind and caring, and with Frieda supported many philanthropic and humanitarian causes over the years. They championed equal rights and knew no bias against anyone. He was a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow recipient. Everywhere he went he spread goodwill and will be missed by many.Bill is survived by his three children Bill DeJarnette, Lauren Flanagan, and Bob DeJarnette, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Due to the current social distancing requirements there are currently no plans for a memorial service but one will be scheduled.