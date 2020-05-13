William Joseph Sandbothe
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDBOTHE, William Joseph

1933 - May 10, 2020

Joe was the most loving, generous, and kind man to us all. He was a devoted husband who took care of his wife, and family, providing support and guidance, love and respect. He died peacefully at home, leaving his wife, of 63 years, Marianne and grateful children, Carol Ruiz, Jennifer (Michael) Wallick and Peter Sandbothe. His grandchildren, Genevieve (Kavanaugh), Mary, Toni and Lily, with his great-grandchildren, Michael and Joe, will deeply miss him. He was the oldest of seven children, born in Martinsburg, Missouri to William G. and Marjorie. He grew up in Fresno, before serving in the Air Force to work on planes. He was proud to say that he was a Korean War veteran. Joe and Marianne were married in 1957, and he continued to work as a mechanic until his retirement from the Postal Service in 2000 as lead mechanic. He was and is loved. He was perfect. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved