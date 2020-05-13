SANDBOTHE, William Joseph



1933 - May 10, 2020



Joe was the most loving, generous, and kind man to us all. He was a devoted husband who took care of his wife, and family, providing support and guidance, love and respect. He died peacefully at home, leaving his wife, of 63 years, Marianne and grateful children, Carol Ruiz, Jennifer (Michael) Wallick and Peter Sandbothe. His grandchildren, Genevieve (Kavanaugh), Mary, Toni and Lily, with his great-grandchildren, Michael and Joe, will deeply miss him. He was the oldest of seven children, born in Martinsburg, Missouri to William G. and Marjorie. He grew up in Fresno, before serving in the Air Force to work on planes. He was proud to say that he was a Korean War veteran. Joe and Marianne were married in 1957, and he continued to work as a mechanic until his retirement from the Postal Service in 2000 as lead mechanic. He was and is loved. He was perfect. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.













