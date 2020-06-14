BARNETTE, William K. Jr.
(CMSgt USAF Retired)
Passed away June 7, 2020. Bill was a kind, caring, gentle man who had a fantastic sense of humor. In addition to his military career, Bill taught at CDO and Pima Community College. He was a great mentor of young people and his students alike. Bill was a much beloved husband, father, boss, dancer and friend. Preceded in death by daughter, Debbie; survived by wife, Ruby; daughters, Linda, Sharon and Geri; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.Services pending due to Covid. Remembrances may be made to the Community Food Bank in his honor.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.