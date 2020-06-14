William Lindley Asdell
1951 - 2020
ASDELL, William Lindley

born June 11, 1951, finished his long-awaited journey into the arms of Jesus June 5, 2020. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Harriett Asdell of Glendale, AZ, where he was raised. He married his beloved wife, Alison in 1976, had sons, John (Colleen) of Carlsbad, CA, James of Los Angeles, CA and grandchildren, Roman and Grace. After having completed his undergrad and graduate degrees in philosophy and philosophy of religion, respectively, he did his doctoral work at the University of Chicago. He then graduated from the UofA Law School in 1996. He was grateful for the opportunities afforded him to practice Estate Planning Law in Tucson. Bill would like to be remembered as one who loved God, his family and dear friends. He recognized that God's abundant grace sustained him as he learned humility and trust in our Savior. A memorial service will be deferred due to Covid. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christian Family Care, Navigators Ministry (Tucson) or University Ministry. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
