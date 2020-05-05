William Lynn "Bill" Miles
MILES, William Lynn "Bill"

Passed away April, 30, 2020, he was born and raised in El Dorado, AR. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served during the closing months of World War II. He served for three years on Guam in the Pacific Mariana Islands and on Adak in the Aleutian Islands. Upon Discharge from the Navy he enrolled at Louisiana Tech University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Radio Broadcasting. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, the Arnold Air Society, the Tech Radio Players, the Tech Actors Group, and he was MC for ROTC Cadet Dances backed by the Johnny Long Orchestra. Bill was also announcer for LA Tech Symphony Orchestra concert broadcasts. Upon graduation he was commissioned 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve. With the aid of the GI Bill, he worked his way through college as a disc jockey for a local radio station. Wayne Bundy, a professor in the Speech and Radio Broadcasting Department at LA Tech, had a profound influence on Bill that inspired his career in broadcasting and advertising.

Bill married Geraldine Mays (deceased), of Ruston, LA while in college and they raised three children: Richard of Denver, CO married to Sue Ann; Bill of Tucson, married to Julie; and Karen, of Tucson. Bill has two grandchildren, Valerie Miles-Vasquez of Chicago, IL, and Grady Miles of Riverside, RI. Bill has two great-grandchildren. Upon graduation from college and a brief stay with a radio station in Monroe, LA, he moved his family to San Antonio, TX where he was engaged in Radio/Television Broadcast Management. He was a member of the San Antonio Optimist Club, the Sales Executive Club, the Business & Professional Club, and many other civic and professional groups. Later, he purchased a radio station in Tucson, and after selling the station, opened an advertising agency which served many local clients for years. His wife and son, Bill Jr. were active in the business. The agency was a member of the Tucson Advertising Club, the Tucson Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau, and the American Association of Advertising Agencies. Many of Bill's original ideas are currently in use nationally. During the recession, President Ronald Reagan lauded the agency for a "very successful campaign" that received national attention.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman (hunting and fishing). He admired Vincent Peale's theory on "The Power of Positive Thanking." He quoted the saying, "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference." Bill will be missed by all who knew and loved him throughout his long and productive life. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2020.
