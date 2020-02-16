|
|
JONES, William McKinley Jr.
91, of Tucson, AZ died on February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings and daughter, Denise. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gwelda Houston Jones; children, Timothy, Gwelda (Eugene), Tiana (Lionel), Brian (Alice); 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, nephews and nieces. He committed 27 years of Honorable Service in the US Army fighting in two wars for our Nation's security. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
--
Visitation: Thursday, February 20, 2020 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Service: Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mt. Calvary MB Church, Tucson, 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, Grant Rd., Tucson.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020