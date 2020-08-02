1/2
William Mencinger
MENCINGER, William

Mencinger Camilla

Bill passed away Saturday July 25, 2020, age 92, from complications of COVID-19. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Nicholas and Mary Mencinger. Bill was preceded in death by Camilla his wife of 58 years in 2006, his parents Nicholas and Mary; sisters, Lillian and Anne and brother, Frank. He worked as a lithographer in Chicago after serving in the U.S. Army infantry in WWII. Bill and Camilla retired to Tucson AZ in 1989. Bill is survived by his three children, sons, Michael (Donna) and Nicholas (Julie) and daughter, Camilla and granddaughters, Erica Oakden (John), Nora and Alaina Mencinger and Jessica Jones (Greg). A family gathering will be held at the Evergreen Columbarium in the fall. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made in William's name to a charity of one's choice." Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
