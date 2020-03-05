VESTAL, William Michael



57, formerly of Jackson, TN died in Dunlap, TN on March 1, 2020 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.



He graduated from Northside High School and Jackson State Community College in Jackson, TN and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.



Mike lived in Tucson, AZ and was employed as an inventory specialist with R.G.I.S. for over 30 years.



Mike was an avid golfer, appreciated smooth jazz and was known for his artistic golf ball creations. As his good friend Joe stated, "Mike took pleasure in living life with simplicity, peace and humor."



Mike was preceded in death by his father, Larry D. Vestal. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Barbara V. Coulson; stepfather, Arthur; sister, Patricia Denny; brother, Mark Vestal (Alyssa); nephews, Jimmy Binford (Gretchen), Justin Binford, Seth Vestal; nieces Payton and Mallory Vestal and great-nephew, Jay Binford.



A private graveside service for the family was held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with Pastor Joshua Kilbourn of Signal Crest United Methodist Church officiating.



In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Sequatchie Co. Cancer Support Network, Hospice of Chattanooga or the . Arrangements by EWTON FUNERAL HOME







