DRUM, William Orton
son of Orwin and Wilhelmena Drum, was born in Circleville, OH July 27, 1937, and died August 15, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Bill graduated from Walnut High School in Ohio and the University of Arizona, and taught at Logan Elm High School in Ohio, and Rincon High School and Pima Community College in Tucson, AZ. He pioneered data processing in high school and authored and co-authored more than a dozen textbooks. After teaching high school, he opened Drum Research Associates and began training people in business software. He provided training for many large corporations including IBM, AG Edwards, Gannett, and Hallmark. He enjoyed playing piano and organ for various churches for 65 years. He also enjoyed bicycling and formed Bike Arizona to host bicycle trips throughout the state. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy; sons, Doug and Dave (Valerie); grandchildren, Kylie and Kelcie, Michael, Amy (Kosmos), Daniel and Emily and great-granddaughter, Luna. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ministry Dave started: J17 Ministries (www.J17Ministries.org), P.O. Box 17466, Tucson, AZ 85731. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 21, 2019