William Paul Holbrook

Obituary
HOLBROOK, William Paul

born February 24, 1955,

passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019

after a near decade long battle with brain cancer.

--

Like his late wife, Marsha Helen Holbrook

(June 7, 1952 - December 1, 2002),

he fought for years of precious extra time

to spend with family and friends.

--

William Paul is survived by their three sons,

John Alexander, Anthony Zivan, and William Andrew.

--

Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019
