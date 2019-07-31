HOLBROOK, William Paul
born February 24, 1955,
passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019
after a near decade long battle with brain cancer.
--
Like his late wife, Marsha Helen Holbrook
(June 7, 1952 - December 1, 2002),
he fought for years of precious extra time
to spend with family and friends.
--
William Paul is survived by their three sons,
John Alexander, Anthony Zivan, and William Andrew.
--
Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019