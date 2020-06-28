William R. Kloos
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLOOS, William R.

was born March 26, 1954 and rode off on June 12, 2020. "Wild Willy" is survived by his two brothers, Jerry and Dennis Kloos. He was married to Kathy for 30 years and is survived by daughters, Autumn, Amber, Brooke and his son, Cole - Also four grandkids and many nieces and nephews. He loved the good life - riding a bike his whole life, he was a mechanical genius and could fix anything, so much talent. Willy was born and raised in Tucson, he loved the desert and his artwork showed that. He worked for Magma Copper Co. for over 20 years. He was proud to be a TankHouse Operator. He loved to get up early, pack up the VW van and head to Patagonia Lake to camp, always with friends and family. Being in his boat on the lake - Fishing pole in one hand and a cold one in the other- these were his best days. He will be missed terribly by so many...until we laugh again....(A Celebration of his Life will come soon) Arrangements by Neptune Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved