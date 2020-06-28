KLOOS, William R.



was born March 26, 1954 and rode off on June 12, 2020. "Wild Willy" is survived by his two brothers, Jerry and Dennis Kloos. He was married to Kathy for 30 years and is survived by daughters, Autumn, Amber, Brooke and his son, Cole - Also four grandkids and many nieces and nephews. He loved the good life - riding a bike his whole life, he was a mechanical genius and could fix anything, so much talent. Willy was born and raised in Tucson, he loved the desert and his artwork showed that. He worked for Magma Copper Co. for over 20 years. He was proud to be a TankHouse Operator. He loved to get up early, pack up the VW van and head to Patagonia Lake to camp, always with friends and family. Being in his boat on the lake - Fishing pole in one hand and a cold one in the other- these were his best days. He will be missed terribly by so many...until we laugh again....(A Celebration of his Life will come soon) Arrangements by Neptune Society.









