WAGNER, William R.
It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of William R. Wagner, 63 of Tucson, AZ. He went with the Lord on June 1, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Dorothy Wagner and sister, Dreama Luke. He is survived by many who loved him. He spent many year's working as a union Millwright throughout the United States. He will surely be missed by all who loved him and put up with him. He was truly one of a kind. Services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Sahuarita Baptist Church, 2875 E. Sahuarita Rd., Sahuarita, AZ. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019