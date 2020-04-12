Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Richard "The Wiz" Wisdom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WISDOM , William Richard



"The Wiz"



5/24/1938 - 4/1/2020



Resident of Rio Vista, CA.



Richard and his wife, Kay were married for 41 years. They moved to Rio Vista in the Fall of 2017. He enjoyed Trilogy Men's Fellowship, Trilogy Wine Club, playing trivia with friends and enjoyed swimming and the pool parties. Richard regularly attended Discovery Bay Presbyterian Church.



William Richard Wisdom was born on May 24, 1938 to Margaret (Baker) Wisdom and William Wisdom in Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lee Wisdom. He attended Tucson High School where he became involved with photography. He began a lifelong career as a photojournalist. He began his career at the Tucson Daily Star and Phoenix Gazette. In 1973 Richard joined the San Jose Mercury News and retired from there in 2001.



Richard is survived by his wife, Kay and five children and four grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. If you wish to be notified of the date please send an email to











