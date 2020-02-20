Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Steadman. View Sign Service Information Abbey Funeral Chapel 3435 N 1St Ave Tucson , AZ 85719 (520)-888-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

STEADMAN, William "Bill"



On Saturday February 15, 2020 at 91 years old Bill passed on to join his mother, Bessie Jones Delhiemer; father, DeForrest Steadman; sister, Norma Sleeth; brother, Clifford Steadman; son, John Steadman and grandson, Andy Webb.



He is survived by his wife, Sue and their children, Jeff Webb, Jeri Goforth,Deb Knackstedt and Cindy Madden.



Bill was born in Peoria, IL on January 21, 1929. He spent his youth at the Glen Oaks Children's Home in Peoria, IL.



He enlisted in the Navy January 23, 1946 and served two years during WWII in Great Lakes, IL, OAHU and Midway Islands.



He moved to Cedar Rapids, IA and married Sue the love of his life in 1967. Together they founded and operated Steadman Printing Company in Cedar Rapids, IA.



In 1981 they retired and moved to Marana, AZ. Bill became active in many activities and clubs including, American Legion Post 102, Masons (32nd degree),Model A Club of Tucson, Living Word Baptist Church, Salvation Army, established and lead the Picture Rocks AA group.



His friendship and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him.



Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Baptist Church, 13526 N. Sandario Rd., Marana, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army, 1002 N. Main, Tucson, AZ 85705 in his memory. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.







STEADMAN, William "Bill"On Saturday February 15, 2020 at 91 years old Bill passed on to join his mother, Bessie Jones Delhiemer; father, DeForrest Steadman; sister, Norma Sleeth; brother, Clifford Steadman; son, John Steadman and grandson, Andy Webb.He is survived by his wife, Sue and their children, Jeff Webb, Jeri Goforth,Deb Knackstedt and Cindy Madden.Bill was born in Peoria, IL on January 21, 1929. He spent his youth at the Glen Oaks Children's Home in Peoria, IL.He enlisted in the Navy January 23, 1946 and served two years during WWII in Great Lakes, IL, OAHU and Midway Islands.He moved to Cedar Rapids, IA and married Sue the love of his life in 1967. Together they founded and operated Steadman Printing Company in Cedar Rapids, IA.In 1981 they retired and moved to Marana, AZ. Bill became active in many activities and clubs including, American Legion Post 102, Masons (32nd degree),Model A Club of Tucson, Living Word Baptist Church, Salvation Army, established and lead the Picture Rocks AA group.His friendship and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him.Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Baptist Church, 13526 N. Sandario Rd., Marana, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army, 1002 N. Main, Tucson, AZ 85705 in his memory. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close