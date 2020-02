STEADMAN, William "Bill"On Saturday February 15, 2020 at 91 years old Bill passed on to join his mother, Bessie Jones Delhiemer; father, DeForrest Steadman; sister, Norma Sleeth; brother, Clifford Steadman; son, John Steadman and grandson, Andy Webb.He is survived by his wife, Sue and their children, Jeff Webb, Jeri Goforth,Deb Knackstedt and Cindy Madden.Bill was born in Peoria, IL on January 21, 1929. He spent his youth at the Glen Oaks Children's Home in Peoria, IL.He enlisted in the Navy January 23, 1946 and served two years during WWII in Great Lakes, IL, OAHU and Midway Islands.He moved to Cedar Rapids, IA and married Sue the love of his life in 1967. Together they founded and operated Steadman Printing Company in Cedar Rapids, IA.In 1981 they retired and moved to Marana, AZ. Bill became active in many activities and clubs including, American Legion Post 102, Masons (32nd degree),Model A Club of Tucson, Living Word Baptist Church, Salvation Army , established and lead the Picture Rocks AA group.His friendship and sense of humor will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him.Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Baptist Church, 13526 N. Sandario Rd., Marana, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army, 1002 N. Main, Tucson, AZ 85705 in his memory. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.