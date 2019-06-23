NEER, William W.
69, passed away on May 8, 2019 at his home in Tucson, surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on June 16, 1949 and is survived by his loving wife, Gail; his daughter, Melinda (Andy) Grega and his grandsons, Aidan and Elijah. Major Neer served our country in the United States Air Force with honors including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. Proudly serving in the Knights of Columbus, SK Neer was FFN, PGK, CCC and Ex Sec Az 4th Degree. Bill was a good and faithful servant and will be missed by everyone who was touched by his loving, welcoming spirit. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road. Memorial contributions may be given to the Knights of Columbus Charities, P.O. Box 382154, Pittsburgh, PA. 15251. Please indicate that it's for the Military Chaplains Fund. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 23, 2019