WRIGHT, Willie Jr., aka "Bluejack" and the "Magic Man"



died peacefully in his sleep on April 26, 2020. Willie was a proud veteran, serving 22 years in the Air Force, including Vietnam, and then as a successful Tucson real estate broker for 20+ years. He was a mentor to many, including students at the University of Arizona and many relatives.



Willie never met a stranger and brought joy to everyone he met. He was known by many for his quarter magic trick, and his ability to speak Japanese and Arabic. Willie received many business awards, community leadership and mentorship awards.



Willie was God's child first. He was the best husband, father and grandfather he could be, and he's equipped us all with what we need to last on the earth; now he's getting his great reward.



He's survived by his wife, Isidora; daughter, Paula; grandson, Dakota; sisters, Dorothy Ann (Chicago) and Brenda (Mobile); brothers, Irwin (Montgomery) and Daniel (Chicago) and a host of nieces and nephews and in-laws and will be missed by many.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at PINE CREST FUNERAL HOME in Mobile, AL, with a graveside service immediately following in Pine Crest Cemetery.













